Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations; slams actress Payal Ghosh for dragging Amitabh Bachchan into MeToo controversy; Kangana Ranaut wants filmmaker’s arrest

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has broken his silence on the allegations of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh after Kangana Ranaut demanded the former’s arrest. The National Commission for Women too has intervened as it asked Ghosh to submit her complaint to the women’s body. Kashyap expressed his disappointment that the actress had also dragged Amitabh Bachchan into the matter.

In a series of tweets, Kashyap said that allegations against him were baseless and ridden with lies. He wrote in Hindi, “How amazing! It took so long to silence me. No problem. In a bid to silence me, you ended up speaking so much lies that you also dragged other women into this matter. Have some decency, madam. All I will say is that all allegations against me are baseless.”

His subsequent tweet read, “You couldn’t score big by involving my artists and the Bachchan family in your allegations against me. Madam, I have been married twice. If that’s a crime then I accept it. I also accept that I have loved a lot whether it’s my first wife or the second.”

Kashyap said that he never indulged in such behaviour as alleged by the actress, adding that he will not tolerate such behaviour either. “Your video itself shows whether (your allegations) are true or not. Rest, you have my blessings and love. I am sorry for responding in English (for your video) in Hindi.”

मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

In her video message, Payal Ghosh has sensationally alleged that Kashyap had tried to forcibly thrust his private pen** into her private vag** when she went to meet him at his office.

She also took to Twitter to repeat her allegations.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma moved in with lightning speed to write to the actress, “You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it.”

You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it. @iampayalghosh https://t.co/KZzPwkmuwZ — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 19, 2020

Pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut, who was recently engaged with a Twitter spat with Kashyap, tweeted demanding his arrest. She wrote using a hashtag #ArrestAnuragKashyap, “Every voice matters #MeToo.”