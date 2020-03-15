Disha Patani mourns bereavement in boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s family after Baaghi 3 actor’s ‘brother’ of 17 years dies

Disha Patani publicly mourned the bereavement in boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s family after Baaghi 3 actor’s ‘brother’ of 17 years died. Tiger informed his 20 million-plus fans on Instagram about the death of his cat, who he said was his brother of 17 years.

Sharing the photo of his cat, originally posted by his mother Ayesha, Tiger wrote, “God bless you my brother❤thank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until i come join you again! I love you so much❤ #rip>”

Tiger’s post elicited plenty of response from the Bollywood fraternity including actress Shilpa Shetty, who wrote, “Awwwwwwwww❤️❤️❤️RIP JD, heartfelt condolences to you and the family.” His rumoured girlfriend Disha too reacted with a folded hand and a mourning emoji.

Disha had responded with similar emotions while reacting to the social media post of Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff. Ayesha had written, “Goodbye our JD❤️❤️❤️ you gave us 17 years of only pure love❤️❤️❤️.”

Tiger’s sister Krishna, who shares a decent camaraderie with Disha, also shared another picture of the family’s cat and captioned it, “My handsome little fur baby… You were the most gentle, loving, and pure soul I’ve ever known. Thank you for choosing us in this lifetime. I love you forever. RIP, little angel.” Disha replied, “RIP JD”

On the work front, Tiger’s last release Baaghi 3 elicited a good response from the film recorded a satisfactory business until the commercial gains were adversely hit by the outbreak of coronavirus. Cinema halls up and down the country have been shut due to the global pandemic. Disha too features in a cameo role in Baaghi 3. Her song Do You Love Me has clocked more than 23 million views on YouTube.

Disha is currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, her next big film opposite Salman Khan.