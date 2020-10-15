“Coward in Bollywood, senior citizen bhai”: War of words turns ugly as Arnab Goswami hits back at Salman Khan for comments made on Bigg Boss show

The war between Arnab Goswami and Salman Khan turned ugly on Thursday night after the Republic TV founder launched a tirade at the Bollywood actor for his comments made during a Bigg Boss show last weekend. Using disparaging terms for Salman, Goswami called him at ‘coward’ and ‘elderly’ person in a reference to his age.

Goswami said, “There’s a coward in Bollywood, who is a bhai. Bhai says main ishaaron se baat karta hoon, channel band ho jaayega, channel band karwa denge. (Bhai says ‘I speak indirectly…channel will shut down. I will get the channel closed).” This fake, cowardly, elderly bhai, who’s now a senior citizen, he does not dare to take my name.”

Goswami also sensationally alleged that Salman was ‘going around politicians now a days saying ‘can you help me? Can you help me with Republic? Can you file a case? They’ve attacked me’.’

Goswami also alleged that Salman was trying to seek partners to gang up against his TV channel but their unity ‘fell.’

Goswami’s tirade against Salman came after the Bollywood megastar was seen attacking the Republic TV founder indirectly during an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Colors TV.

In an indirect dig at Goswami during a conversation with Bigg Boss contestants over the weekend, Salman had said that one mustn’t stoop to any low to grab TRP or Television Rating Points.

Addressing this year’s Bigg Boss contestants, Salman had said, “Ham Sab ko TRP chahiye. But, us keliye, you will have to play the right game. Ye nahi ki TRP aap kuch bhi karke le ke aayein. Wo aap khelo, sachcha game khelo. Be honest to yourself….. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Khwah Makhwah! Point hi nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge (We all need TRP. But, for that, you will have to play the right game. Not that you will resort to anything to get the TRP. Play honestly, play the right game. Be it Bigg Boss or any other show, you have to play the right game. You can’t do anything for TRP. I have never seen the response you are getting. Be honest and real to win big. Not by speaking nonsense, lying and shouting unnecessarily. This is pointless. They will shut down your channel.)”

This had come just days after Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek used Salman Khan-produced The Kapil Sharma Show to mock Goswami.