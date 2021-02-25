Car full of explosives found outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai house, Mumbai Crime Branch swings into action; weeks after Shloka Mehta became mother

In a shocking development, a car full of explosives was found parked outside the Mumbai house of India’s richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed the news and said that the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police had launched an investigation. The discovery of explosives was amde weeks after Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law, gave birth to a baby boy.

Deshmukh said, “Twenty sticks of gelatin explosives were found in a Scorpio car some distance away from the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. The entire crime is being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch police and the truth will come out soon.”

According to some media reports, they found gelatin but they did not form part of an assembled explosive device.

Mukesh Ambani has recently been facing flak after it emerged that one of the ends of the newly-constructed Ahmedabad stadium would be called Reliance End. The other has been named Adani End. The stadium itself has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who’s a close friend of both Adani and Ambani, two prominent Gujarati businessmen from the former’s home state.

The Ambanis have not yet reacted to the news of the explosives-laden vehicle from outside their house, where India’s richest businessman resides with his wife, Nita Ambani, sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. The famous businessman became a grandfather for the first time last year after Shloka gave birth to a baby boy.

The newborn has been named Prithvi with many finding a striking resemblance between him and Mukesh Ambani.