BJP MP Subramanian Swamy called ‘fascist’ for comments on Indian Muslims, Twitterati drag journalist daughter’s marriage to Muslim

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has courted fresh controversy after he said that Indian Muslims did not have equal rights in India. The video of Swamy’s interview making highly objectionable comments about Indian Muslims has prompted many to declare him a fascist while others have asked if his journalist daughter was married to an unequal citizen. Swamy’s daughter Suhasini Haidar is married to Nadeem Haidar, son of Salman Haidar, former Indian foreign secretary.

In an interview with Vice News, Swamy was asked if the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act violated the Article 14 of the Indian constitution, which guaranteed equal rights to Indian citizens regardless of their religious background. Swamy replied, “I can tell you that’s the misinterpretation of Article 14. Article 14 guarantees equality of equals.”

When the anchor challenged him asking if all people were not equal, Swamy replied with a straight face, “All people are not equal.” He added, “There’s no such thing called equal rights. They are not in equal category.”

No sooner did the video of Swamy’s interview surface on social media, the controversial BJP leader began to face incessant trolling. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shared the video of his interview as he wrote, “The RSS inspired BJP leadership in the 21st century openly speaking about the 200 million Muslims just as the Nazis spoke about the Jews.”

The RSS inspired BJP leadership in the 21st century openly speaking about the 200 million Muslims just as the Nazis spoke about the Jews. pic.twitter.com/MUiyqpgGDJ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 3, 2020

Back home, activists wasted no time in declaring Swamy a ‘fascist.’ Kavita Krishnan wrote on Twitter, “World: listen to an MP of India’s ruling party state, clearly, without any attempt to disguise bigotry, that Muslims are not equal citizens in India, & that substantial Muslim populations spell trouble for any country. This is fascism.”

Other Twitter users dragged Suhasini into the debate by asking if the motor-mouth BJP leader was aware of his daughter’s marriage to a Muslim.

This #SubramanianSwamy hates Muslims because his daughter’s husband is a Muslim. Mr. Swamy pls note it’s not mistake of Muslims but it’s a wish of your daughter. So your hate is not going to change anything. pic.twitter.com/nrGseOg8iu — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 3, 2020

I want to see Swamy debate with his daughter (preferably in presence of his Muslim son in law). — Ashutosh Kashyap (@durwasasword) April 3, 2020

Did Swamy always hate Muslims like this or developed this hatred after his daughter married into a Muslim family? https://t.co/taoEFUC2gn — Shanny (@Shanny476) April 2, 2020

Replying to one user, Swamy said, “Sheer mischief of people like you who can say thing on truncated speeches. Goebbel’s chela.” He added, “There some hazards of twitter for which I have to stoop to conquer. Most of these are paid to tweet. My challenge to publish the full text has no answer and they stand exposed.”

In response to another user, Swamy warned of legal action as he wrote, “Truncation of my speech to twist my words is an offence under the Law.”

Last year, Swamy had slammed a BJP supporter after he accused his daughter of having converted to Islam.

