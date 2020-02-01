Bill Gates and Melinda Gates ‘thrilled’ after daughter Jennifer Gates publicly pronounces love for Egyptian millionaire Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer Katharine Gates has publicly announced that she was dating Egyptian millionaire Nayel Nassar and would like to spend the rest of her life with him.

In her moving social media post, Jennifer wrote, “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

No sooner did she make her relationship status public, congratulatory notes began to pour in. Leading the pack was her mother Melinda Gates, who wrote, “So thrilled for you and @nayelnassar!”

Dad Bill Gates wrote, “I am completely thrilled! Congratulations, @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar!”



Nayel, for his part, wrote, “SHE SAID YES!! 💍 I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”

Jennifer replied, “Yep crying again its fine life is perfect rn you’re everything to me.”

According to CNN, Nayel had helped Egypt qualify for the Tokyo games by winning the CSIO4*-W Nations Cup of Rabat. The feat led to the country’s first Olympic qualification for the sport in 60 years. His Instagram bio reads, “Egyptian Show Jumper. Proudly partnered with CWD Sellier, Cavalleria Toscana, Kentucky Horsewear, Ogilvy Equestrian, Parlanti, GPA Safety Legend.”

The couple have yet to decide on their wedding dates but whenever they tie the knot, it’s going to be a spectacular event.