Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show physically assaults husband? Varun Dhawan makes stunning allegation in LIVE video; comedienne leaves Alia Bhatt’s co-star red-faced

Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show was recently left shocked when Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan accused her of physically assaulting her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Not to be outdone, Bharti decided to avenge her embarrassment by dragging Varun’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the conversation, leaving Alia Bhatt’s co-star red-faced.

Right at the beginning of the conversation, Varun asked Bharti, “Are you physically assaulting your husband now?” Bharti asked, “Why? What happened?” Varun explained that Haarsh was often seen being thrashed by his wife in their videos. Bharti explained, ‘What to do? He will have to have to get thrashed for the living.”

To Bharti’s embarrassment, Varun requested her to turn the camera to her husband, who had just woken up and was bare-chested. Varun asked Bharti to turn the focus of the camera down, leaving both the comedienne and her husband embarrassed.

Towards the end of the conversation, Bharti decided to return the favour by leaving Varun red-faced as she dragged the actor’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Bharti said, “Varun my niece is so crazy about you that she gets angry every time she sees you with Natasha even though she herself is just 17-18.”

It seems Varun wasn’t anticipating a reference to his girlfriend in this video interview. Stuck for a suitable reply, Varun looked down in embarrassment and then tried to compose himself to say, “So tell her that she has plenty of time (to think about boys).”

But Bharti was in no mood to spare his blushes as she continued, “She has explicitly told me that Varun will be my son-in-law and she has already accepted you as her husband. She has also been observing karva chauth fast (kept for the long life of husbands according to Hindu tradition).”

Varun had begun to blush incessantly by then and tried to cover his face in embarrassment. Bharti said that she will introduce her niece to Varun after the lockdown was lifted. Varun said ‘150 percent’ before concluding the conversation in a haste.