Arnab Goswami’s mid-air ambush: Anurag Kashyap cancels IndiGo flight to travel with Vistara in solidarity with Kunal Kamra

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed how he got his pre-booked ticket with IndiGo airlines cancelled to express his solidarity with comedian Kunal Kamra. He later travelled to Kolkata in an Air Vistara flight. Kashyap told a newspaper that his decision was to lodge his protest against IndiGo’s decision to ban Kamra after he ambushed Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami mid-air last week.



Kashyap told Kokata’s The Telegraph, “My thing is: there is nothing I can do about it. It does not make much of a difference. But as I wanted to register my dissent, I thought that I would not fly IndiGo. I want to fly Vistara. The IndiGo flight was on Monday afternoon and the Vistara flight was in the morning. They (the organisers) informed (me) that to fly Vistara, you have to wake up at 4am. I said, ‘I will wake up at 4am, but I will not fly IndiGo’.”

This meant that Kashyap reached Kolkata seven hours before his scheduled engagement. He also took to Twitter to inform his fans about his decision to boycott IndiGo. He wrote, “No @IndiGo6E .. on @airvistara .. in solidarity with @kunalkamra88.”

Aside from IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir had imposed a flying ban on Kamra after BJP’s Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri ‘advised’ airlines to take coercive measures against Kamra for cornering Goswami in a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight. The pilot of the flight had later objected to the ban saying that the measure was against the established aviation rules.

Kamra has sued IndiGo demanding Rs 25 lakh in compensation.