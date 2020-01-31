After ambushing Arnab Goswami, Kunal Kamra ‘salutes’ IndiGo pilot for support against flying ban

Noted comedian Kunal Kamra has thanked the IndiGo pilot, who flew him to his destination during the much-talked-about flight involving him and controversial Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami. Kunal has said ‘salute’ to IndiGo pilot Rohit Mateti for opposing the flying ban imposed by IndiGo against him.

Kunal took to Twitter to write, “Captain Rohit Mateti ko mera salaam (Salute to Captain Rohit Mateti).” His response came after it emerged that Mateti had written to the airline objecting to the flying ban against the noted stand-up comedian. In his email to the IndiGo management, Mateti had said that Kunal’s behaviour ‘while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger.’ He said that he did not think Kunal’s action was reportable.

Captain Rohit Mateti ko mera salaam

🙏🙏🙏 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 31, 2020

Soon after Kunal ambushed Goswami, a known pro-government TV anchor, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had directed the airlines to take coercive action against him. Soon, IndiGo announced a six-month ban against him. Also following suit were other airlines such as Spicejet, GoAir and Air India.

Even the aviation watchdog, DGCA, had first said that the flying ban was a violation of the established procedures.

The video of Kunal confronting Goswami mid-air had gone viral on social media platforms. While several airlines banned him from flying, the comedian from Mumbai has become a hero globally with his fans extending support to him from around the world.

His fans had also launched several hashtags demanding a boycott of all those airlines which imposed a flying ban against him.