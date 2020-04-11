Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show becomes new internet sensation after her generosity for daily-wage actors wins hearts days after revelation about Krushna Abhishek

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has become the new internet sensation after her generosity for daily-wage actors during the national lockdown won million hearts. This came just days after the veteran Bollywood actress made the revelation about Krushna Abhishek stating how he had broken Kapil Sharma’s chair while shooting the episode featuring Priyanka Chopra And Farhan Akhtar.

Archana took to Instagram to share the plight of daily-wage actors in the Indian entertainment industry saying that they were ‘worse off than daily wage workers’ during the 21-day national lockdown. She shared the clipping of a newspaper, which reported how Archana, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Bijlani had come together to do their bit in supporting the daily-wage actors. The report claimed that 70 % of the industry’s workforce consisted of daily-wage actors, who worked on pay-per-show basis.

Archana wrote, “Boond boond se banta hai sagar. Do your bit. Contribute towards those who are less fortunate than you. Agar ab nahin toh kab? @cintaaofficial THANK YOU TO ALL MY FELLOW ARTISTES WHO ARE CONTRIBUTING.”

Archana earned plenty of plaudits for her generosity and sensitivity for her relatively poor colleagues in the industry. One wrote, “I am proud of you mam Ji ❤️aap ko salute hai mam Ji ❤️.” Another commented, “You are truly a 💎 of a person Archanaji. May you always shine your light on others less fortunate. Kudos to you and people like you in your fraternity.” “Applaud you for your sensitivity to see the issue and to come forward and help 👏🙏 I truly it’s time that each industry should try and support its pillars,” commented another fan.

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) had appealed to its wealthy members to come forward and help these less-fortunate actors stating that it wasn’t a cash-rich body. The CINTAA has also appealed to Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for their help.

Archana Puran Singh has become an inseparable part of The Kapil Sharma Show after she replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the show’s judge. She had recently revealed how Krushna Abhishek once broke Kapil’s chair as the latter spoke to Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.