The Kapil Sharma Show recreated the magic of 1980s by inviting some of the prominent faces of BR Chopra’s mythological TV series, Mahabharat, on his show on Sunday night. As the famous names from the Mahabharat shared some never-heard-before stories related to the epic TV drama, Kapil left Archana Puran Singh shocked as he flashed a throwback photo of her with actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who had played the character of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. Such was Archana’s surprise that she failed to recognise herself in the photo.

It took Nitish to remind Archana that the photo was clicked in the 90s when both of them visited New Zealand for a show.

Kapil was also back to targeting Archana with his cruel jokes in the presence of his special guests from Mahabharat. Addressing Bharadwaj, Kapil said, “I heard that in Mahabharat, Lord Krishna had helped Pandavas to defeat Sindhu Naresh. Archana ji defeated (Navjot Singh) Sidhu Naresh without the help of Lord Krishna.

Kapil also pulled Archana’s leg by saying that the veteran actress had long desired to play the character of Duryodhan, a villainous male character. This left Archana embarrassed even as Kapil and his guests laughed at the joke.

But Kapil wasn’t done yet. Moments before Kapil bid adieu to his guests, Gufi Paintal expressed his desire to gift the copies of his poetry book to Kapil and Archana. When Gufi Paintal was gifting his book of poetry, Archana got up from her seat and told the veteran TV actor that she will accept the book by coming on the stage.

This prompted Kapil to joke that Archana could even travel all the way to Amritsar to accept a free gift.

This came just a day after Kapil wrote a profound note for Archana to wish her on her birthday. This had evoked an instant response from Archana, who is used to finding herself at the receiving end of Kapil’s cruel jokes. Visibly overwhelmed by Kapil’s compliments, Archana had announced that now the fans of the popular Sony TV comedy show will know that The Kapil Sharma Show host was also capable of praising her.