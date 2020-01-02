Alia Bhatt’s co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shuts up Ananya Panday with brutal response on nepotism

Alia Bhatt’s co-star in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi, has set the internet on fire with his brutal response to Ananya Panday on the contentious issue of nepotism. The video of Siddhanth shutting up Ananya, quite literally, with his one-liner has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, Ananya was seen speaking elaborately on the advantages of being the daughter of a famous actor. Speaking during a programme broadcast on CNN-News18, Ananya said that it wasn’t easy even for her to make a debut in Bollywood. The 21-year-old actress, who made her debut with Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2, also made an appearance on Karan Johar’s famous show Koffee With Karan. 

She told CNN-News18, “I’ve always wanted to be an actor. This has been my dream as well and I feel like just because my dad is an actor, I’m not going to say no to an opportunity to act, you know. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So, you know it isn’t as easy as everyone says it is. Everyone has their own journey.”

While all in the panel discussion agreed with Ananya, Siddhanth intervened with a powerful one-liner as he said, “I think everybody has their own struggle. Sabka struggle alag hota hai. Difference yahi hai ki jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (Everybody has their own struggle. The difference is where our dreams end, their struggle begins.”

The video trended all through Wednesday on the internet with users poking fun at Ananya and praising Siddhanth.

Siddhant shot to fame with the Amazon Prime series Inside Edge before he impressed everyone with his acting prowess in Gully Boy also featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film was later sent as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

