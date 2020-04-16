After attacking Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel now calls for genocide of Muslims, Twitter suspends account

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has been in the news for her attack on Bollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu for bizarre reasons. Kangana’s sister has now triggered a huge controversy by calling for a genocide of Muslims, prompting the microblogging site Twitter to suspend her account. Twitterati have also urged the Mumbai Police to arrest Rangoli, who’s been working as Kangana’s spokesperson.

Her controversial tweet read, “A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors weent to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead… f****k the history they may call us nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image. (sic)”

Her tweet came soon after a medical team was attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradabad district after it went to get those who had tested positive for coronavirus. One doctor had sustained serious injuries.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a crackdown against the culprits for the attack on the medical team.

One Sartaj Ali had died in the area after testing positive for coronavirus. However, the 49-year-old man was not a member of the Tablighi Jamaat as claimed by the Indian media and Rangoli. (See below).

Meanwhile, Twitterati have urged the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for Rangoli’s immediate arrest.

WHAT THE FUCK?

Open call for GENOCIDE? This is a deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of a class of people. @Rangoli_A is punishable under Section 153A and Section 295A of the IPC. Propagating hatred has become a part of her daily routine. pic.twitter.com/OpMG6UWJYF — Elina (@LawyerInBaking) April 16, 2020

.@AUThackeray, this is an open call for genocide & a deliberate attempt to create Communal violence. @Rangoli_A is punishable under Section 153A and Section 295A of the IPC. Please take necessary action. pic.twitter.com/K1cm5rbavv — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) April 16, 2020

@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice Can you please check this tweet of Rangoli… She is instigating for open genocide against one community. Please take action. pic.twitter.com/ReqXF4LRiP — Abdullah Shaikh (@BeinggAbdullah) April 16, 2020

A known supporter of the BJP, Rangoli had recently said that 2024 general elections should be cancelled in view of the current coronavirus pandemic. She’s also been in the news for frequently attacking stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu for bizarre reasons.