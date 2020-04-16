After attacking Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel now calls for genocide of Muslims, Twitter suspends account

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has been in the news for her attack on Bollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu for bizarre reasons. Kangana’s sister has now triggered a huge controversy by calling for a genocide of Muslims, prompting the microblogging site Twitter to suspend her account. Twitterati have also urged the Mumbai Police to arrest Rangoli, who’s been working as Kangana’s spokesperson.

Her controversial tweet read, “A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors weent to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead… f****k the history they may call us nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image. (sic)”

Her tweet came soon after a medical team was attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradabad district after it went to get those who had tested positive for coronavirus. One doctor had sustained serious injuries.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a crackdown against the culprits for the attack on the medical team.

One Sartaj Ali had died in the area after testing positive for coronavirus. However, the 49-year-old man was not a member of the Tablighi Jamaat as claimed by the Indian media and Rangoli. (See below).

Meanwhile, Twitterati have urged the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for Rangoli’s immediate arrest.

A known supporter of the BJP, Rangoli had recently said that 2024 general elections should be cancelled in view of the current coronavirus pandemic. She’s also been in the news for frequently attacking stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu for bizarre reasons.

