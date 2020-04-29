Actor Irrfan Khan dies in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai days after his mother also died in Jaipur. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar confirmed the news on Twitter.

Sircar wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

News agency PTI quoted a statement on the tragic death of the actor, “It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ”As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

Earlier this week, the popular actor lost his mother and was unable to attend her funeral due to the nationwide lockdown. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.

Irrfan was diagnosed with high-grade NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.

Irrfan’s film Angrezi Medium also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan was released just before the nationwide lockdown kicked in. The film is likely to be released once again after the lockdown is lifted.

Irrfan was deemed to be one of the finest actors of his generation. His famous films included Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, Piku, Haider, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, The Namesake and A Mighty Heart.