Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeeda Begum passes away, actor can’t attend funeral due to lockdown

Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeeda Begum passed away on Saturday but the Angrezi Medium actor was unable to attend her funeral due to the nationwide lockdown.

Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta took to Twitter to write, “Saeeda Begum, mother of actor Irrfan Khan, passed away today (25th April) in Jaipur at the age of 95. May her soul rest in peace.”

Irrfan’s mother died due to age-related illnesses. A report by New Indian Express said that the actor was in Mumbai but could not travel to his native place in Rajasthan to take part in the funeral due to the current lockdown. Irrfan’s brother Salman Khan was quoted as saying, “My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai’s health.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of family members could attend the burial ceremony held at Chungi Naka graveyard on the outskirts of Jaipur.

Irrfan was diagnosed with high-grade NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.

Irrfan’s film Angrezi Medium also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan was released just before the nationwide lockdown kicked in. The film is likely to be released once again after the lockdown is lifted.