Two upsets in women’s semi-finals of Australian Open, Garbine Muguruza to meet Sofia Kenin in final

Australian Open saw two big upsets in the ladies’ semi-finals as Spain’s Garbine Muguruza secured a place in the final where she will face 21-year-old Sofia Kenin from the US.
Unseeded Muguruza, who has been in a remarkable form in this competition, beat fourth-seed Simona Halep of Romania in straight sets 7-6 (10-8), 7-5. In another match, American Kenin defeated top-seed Australian Ashleigh Barty in straight sets 7-6 (8-6), 7-5.
Reacting to her win over Halep, Muguruza said, “You start day by day. That’s what I was doing, each match at a time. Very excited to be in the final, it’s a long way to go and I have one more match on Saturday.
Mentality of a champion.
Mentality of a champion.

We look forward to seeing you back on Saturday night, @GarbiMuguruza!

“I wasn’t thinking I was down – I was thinking keep going and at some point, you’re going to have your opportunity. I knew it would be a hard match, facing Simona, so I was fighting there with all the energy that I had.
“Luckily I have 48 hours to recover. We train all of our career to be able to play on this court and in front of this crowd.”
"I've just dreamed about this moment since I was five-years-old with that @andyroddick video."

It's your time, @SofiaKenin
It’s your time, @SofiaKenin 👏#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Sw8bnCuiDn

In men’s semi-final, Roger Federer will lock horns with Novak Djokovic later today.