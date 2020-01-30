Two upsets in women’s semi-finals of Australian Open, Garbine Muguruza to meet Sofia Kenin in final

Australian Open saw two big upsets in the ladies’ semi-finals as Spain’s Garbine Muguruza secured a place in the final where she will face 21-year-old Sofia Kenin from the US.

Unseeded Muguruza, who has been in a remarkable form in this competition, beat fourth-seed Simona Halep of Romania in straight sets 7-6 (10-8), 7-5. In another match, American Kenin defeated top-seed Australian Ashleigh Barty in straight sets 7-6 (8-6), 7-5.

Reacting to her win over Halep, Muguruza said, “You start day by day. That’s what I was doing, each match at a time. Very excited to be in the final, it’s a long way to go and I have one more match on Saturday.

“I wasn’t thinking I was down – I was thinking keep going and at some point, you’re going to have your opportunity. I knew it would be a hard match, facing Simona, so I was fighting there with all the energy that I had.

“Luckily I have 48 hours to recover. We train all of our career to be able to play on this court and in front of this crowd.”

In men’s semi-final, Roger Federer will lock horns with Novak Djokovic later today.