Kolkata’s ATK FC are new ISL champions, beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1

Kolkata’s ATK FC on Saturday defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 to be crowned as the ISL champions for the third time. For ATK, Javi Hernandez scored twice, while Edu Garcia’s goal helped the side from Kolkata take the lead 3-1 against Chennai.



The consolation goal by Chennai came from Nerijus Valskis, who was instrumental in reducing the deficit to 2-1 in the 69th minute but rest of his teammates were unable to convert their chances into goals.

With today’s victory, ATK FC have become the most successful side in the history of the ISL by winning the title the third time in six years.

Speaking after the match, ATK’s David Williams said, “We created history tonight, it was special. It was very difficult to get motivated for this, you need to get outside motivation. It was a really good game from both sides.”

The match was played in an empty Fatorda stadium of Margao in Goa due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The two teams were impressive in the play-offs. While Chennaiyin defeated FC Goa in a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5 on aggregates, ATK FC pulled off a magical display in their second leg to defeat the defending champions Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate.

Not only have the team from Kolkata won the ISL trophy for the third time, but they have also secured an AFC Cup spot.

