Indian beat Australia at MCG to level series 1-1, Mohammed Siraj claims five wickets on debut

India on Tuesday avenged the defeat of Adelaide by beating Australia in the second Test at the MCG by eight wickets. This was after they bowled Australia all out for 200 in their second innings. This meant that the visitors had only 70 runs to win.

Mayank Agarwal was out for 5, while Cheteshwar Pujara made 3, but Shubman Gill and skipper Ajinkya Rahane made sure that India achieved the required total without losing any more wickets in less than 16 overs.

The highlight of India’s victory was debutant Mohammed Siraj’s impressive bowling as the pacer from Hyderabad claimed five wickets at the MCG. Siraj’s father, Mohammed Ghouse, had died while the cricketer was in Australia. He wasn’t able to attend his father’s funeral.

Australia had defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test at the Adelaide cricket ground. This was after India were reduced to 36-9 in the second innings of the first Test, their lowest-ever Test total in the history.

Rahane, who was declared Man Of The Match, said after the match, “Really proud of all the players, credit to our debutants Gill and Siraj. The way they showed character was amazing, unfortunately we lose Umesh but credit to everyone. The five bowling options worked out really well. We were thinking of one all-rounder and Jadeja did really well. Shubman has done well in first-class cricket, showed intent and composure.

“Siraj bowled with a lot of discipline. Sometimes as debutants, you can get carried away. Guys who play first-class cricket for four-five years know what to do, it makes a captain’s job easier. The talk was all about showing attitude, intent and character. One hour took the game away from us in Adelaide, but we still have a lot to learn. Australia applied themselves in the second innings, the last five wickets. Umesh is recovering well, we’re excited about Rohit coming back. I spoke to him yesterday and he’s really excited about coming back.”

His Australian counterpart, Tim Paine, said, “Very disappointed, played poor cricket, sloppy cricket. Let’s not take anything away from India, they forced us to make mistakes. They bowled beautifully, we haven’t adapted as well as we would’ve liked. Disappointed as a batting group, two Tests to go, so we’ll work hard and come back. Cameron Green has started really well, with more Tests he can blossom into a fantastic cricketer. We will be staying together, there was some potential for a few guys to play in the BBL but with the border closure, we’ll probably just stay together and see where we go from here.”

The last time India beat Australia at the MCG was in 2018 when they defeated the hosts by 137 runs.