Ahmedabad Test turns ugly as Mohammed Siraj says Virat Kohli confronted Ben Stokes only after English all-rounder abused him for bouncer

The last of the four-Test match series between India and England turned ugly on the first day after Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes were engaged in a heated argument on the field, prompting the field umpire to intervene. This was after a bouncer by Mohammed Siraj appeared to have angered the English all-rounder. Siraj later sensationally alleged that Stokes had abused him for the short-pitch delivery.



Siraj was quoted as saying, “Ben Stokes gave me abused me so I told Virat bhai about that. Virat bhai handled it after that.”

In the video being shared on social media, Kohli and Stokes could be seen having heated arguments even as the field umpires made desperate attempts to pacify both of them. Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating during the match, was heard saying, “Actually, what seems to have happened which we haven’t seen is that after the last ball of the previous over when Siraj bowled a bouncer, Stokes apparently something to him or Sirah said something to Stokes. This is why the captain of the Indian cricket team has come.”

Siraj was menacing with his fast bowling on Thursday as he dismissed two of the most dangerous batsmen from the England team namely skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Although local boy Axar Patel picked up four wickets, Siraj’s two crucial wickets played a huge role in England being bowled out for just 205 in their first innings.

Siraj – “He(Ben stokes) was swearing at me, So Virat bhai intervened and handled that well” King 👑 protecting his teammates as usual. Just wondering, how would he have handled those abuses if he was present in Australia.#INDvENG #ViratKohli #BenStokes pic.twitter.com/dVWHoe47cm — Abhinav🏏 (@Kohlityforlife) March 4, 2021

Stokes was batting at 10 when the situation turned ugly with Kohli. He went on to score 55 runs, the highest by any English batsman. India were 24-1 at the end of the first day’s play.

Sira had found himself at the centre of two big controversies in Australia recently after fans allegedly targeted him with racist chants. Among other things, the boy from Hyderabad was allegedly called a brown dog by a group of spectators.