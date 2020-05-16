Victims of India’s brutal COVID-19 lockdown: PM Modi expresses ‘condolences’ after 24 migrant workers killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the death of 24 migrant workers, who died in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday. Most of those killed in today’s tragic accident were from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. At 15 injured were rushed to Saifai Medical College in Etawah.

The accident took place after the trailer truck carrying migrant workers from Rajasthan collided with a supply lorry arriving from Delhi.

Reacting to the tragic deaths of 24 migrant workers, Modi tweeted in Hindi, “The road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is very sad. The government is actively involved in relief works. I express my condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured recover at the earliest.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I’m hurt by the news of the death of 24 workers and injuries sustained by others in the road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. I express my deep condolences to the families of those killed and pray the recovery of those injured.”

उतर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क हादसे में 24 मजदूरों की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं।मृतकों के परिवारों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2020

The trailer truck used by desperate migrants was carrying building materials. It was travelling from Bharatpur in Rajasthan to Gorakhpur.

Hundreds of migrant workers have lost their lives as they braved the brutal lockdown imposed by the Modi government to return to their native places in utter desperation. The Indian prime minister had announced the nationwide lockdown on 23 March by giving India’s 1.3 billion population just four hours of notice.