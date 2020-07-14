Union Minister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in rare Twitter spat: Hardeep Singh Puri says ‘powerful Congress leader’ lobbied to keep Lutyen’s bungalow for her

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were engaged in a Twitter spat on Tuesday after the latter sensationally claimed that a powerful Congress leader had lobbied to keep the Lutyen’s bungalow for Rahul Gandhi’s sister.

Reacting a news item, which claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allowed Priyanka’s request to stay at 35 Lodhi Estate for some more time, the Congress General Secretary tweeted, “This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August.”

This evoked instant response from Puri, who heads the ministry of housing and urban affairs. Puri wrote in response to Priyanka’s tweet, “Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on. Let’s not sensationalise everything please..”

Priyanka did not reject Puri’s claims of a Congress leader lobbying for her, but said that she had made no such request. She wrote, “If someone called you Mr Puri, I thank them for their concern, and thank you for your consideration as well but it still does not change the facts: I have made no such request, and I am making no such request. As I said, I will be vacating the house by the 1st of August as required in the eviction letter.”

Puri’s ministry had last week sent Priyanka a notice ordering her to vacate the prime Lutyen property at 35 Lodhi Estate in New Delhi before 1 August since she no longer enjoyed the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover.