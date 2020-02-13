Turmoil in British politics as Chancellor Sajid Javid resigns, Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law appointed his successor

In a huge turmoil in British politics, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s number two and Chancellor of Exchequer Sajid Javid resigned from his post. Moving swiftly, Johnson handed the crucial post to Rishi Sunak, the second-generation British Indian, who’s also the son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

Javid resigning from his post assumes significance just one month before he was to present the crucial budget. The latest crisis plaguing Johnson-led government has come just weeks after Tory party won a historic landslide in the December elections.

Javid was reportedly asked by Johnson to sack all his advisors if he was keen to keep his job. As expected, he refused and tendered his resignation. According to political pundits here in the UK, Javid’s departure was imminent since he vehemently disagreed with close aides of Johnson, who’s keen to control the treasury under the changed political reality.

According to BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, the relationship between the Jabid and Johnson ‘has been OK but there have been clashes between their wider teams.’ She said, “This is a massive elevation for Rishi Sunak – a year ago he was one of the most junior ministers in the communities department. A step up to chancellor this quickly is a huge ask. He has not been tested in any significant way – but was seen as a reliable performer during the general election campaign.”

With Sunak succeeding Javid, there will now be a new joint team of No 10 and 11 special advisers. Number 10 Downing Street is the official residence of the British prime minister, while the Chancellor has always been the next-door neighbour at 11 Downing Street.

Born in 1980 in Southampton in Hampshire, Sunak’s father was a practicing doctor while his mother worked as a pharmacist. Both his parents had migrated from India with their parents. He went to Oxford University before acquiring an MBA degree from Stanford University.

Johnson was likely to announce a minor cabinet reshuffle but Jabid’s shock resignation has prompted him to announce wholesale appointments in his government.