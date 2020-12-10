“She will have to face the consequences”: BJP’s warning to Mamata Banerjee as it shares video of attack on JP Nadda’s car

The BJP on Thursday launched a tirade against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of orchestrating an attack on the convoy of its national president, JP Nadda.

In a dramatic video shared on Twitter, the party claimed that supporters of Mamata Banerjee had attacked the convoy of Nadda in Bengal.BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar tweeted, “Sh @JPNadda & @KailashOnline Ji’s car has been brickbated, stones are being hurled, #WestBengal CM cannot escape responsibility. She will have to face the consequences of such acts of terror perpetrated under her watch. It’s a black day of democracy in Bengal.”

BJP’s IT Cell chief and co-incharge of West Bengal affairs, Amit Malviya, tweeted, “BJP President J P Nadda’s convoy blocked and attacked on its way to Diamond Harbour in Bengal…WB Police, under Pishi, has completely failed to maintain law and order. These are signs of a nervous dictator, who knows she will be decimated electorally at the hustings…”

The alleged attack on Nadda’s convoy took place while he was on his way to South 24 Parganas in Bengal. Nadda told reporters that he was safe because he was travelling in a bulletproof car.

The BJP has stepped up its attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress keeping the next year’s assembly polls in mind. The Hindutva party has vowed to dislodge Mamata Banerjee’s government and form its first-ever government in Bengal. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had registered a phenomenal victory by winning 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats. This was their best-ever performance in an otherwise bastion of Mamata Banerjee.