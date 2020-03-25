SBI Clerk Results 2020 : State Bank of India to announce results of prelims exams for Clerk (Junior Assistant) in April @ sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Results 2020 : The State Bank of India is expected to announce the results of prelims exams for Clerk (Junior Assistant) in April on its official website sbi.co.in. The successful candidates will be called for the Mains exam, which is tentatively scheduled for 16 April. However, this could change since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a complete lockdown across the country for three weeks from 25 March.

The SBI, which was in the news recently for bailing out the Yes Bank, intends to fill around 8,000 vacancies

Follow these steps to access your result

Go to the official website sbi.co.in

Click the link stating SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020

Submit the required information

Results will appear on the screen

Take the printout and save the page for future references

