“Nobody should speak a word against Muslims. This is a warning”: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that he will not tolerate attempts to blame the entire Muslim community for the action a few members of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Yediyurappa said that he anyone ‘blames the entire Muslim community for the isolated incident,’ he will take action against them. “Nobody should speak a word against Muslims. This is a warning. If anyone blames the entire Muslim community for some isolated incident, I’ll take action against them also without a second thought. Will not give an opportunity for that,” Yediyurappa told TV9

His statement came just days after the Karnataka Chief Minister met Muslim leaders and requested them to hold prayers inside their homes to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu had warned of consequences for those attempting to communalise a tragedy. The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said that it will no longer mention Nizamuddin Markaz while referring to positive cases among the members of Tablighi Jamaat. They will now be placed under ‘single source’ category.

A large section of Indian media houses have been carrying a relentless campaign to malign the Muslim community by blaming them for spreading coronavirus.