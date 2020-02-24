Man opens fire in front of Delhi Police personnel as violent clashes break out in Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Jaffrabad

In a shocking development, the role of the Delhi Police once again came under scrutiny after a video of a man opening fire in the presence went viral on social media. In the video, a policeman is seen scurrying for shelter as a group of protesters chased him with stones and a pistol in their hands. As the armed man comes close to the cop, he looks to his right on the other side of the road opens fire presumably at his rivals.

This was after violent clashes broke out in Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Jaffrabad and other parts of northeast Delhi for the second time in 24 hours. The man opening fire came just a day after BJP’s Kapil Mishra warned of consequences if the police failed to remove anti-CAA protesters from Delhi’s streets.

Issuing chilling threats in front of a senior IPS officer of the Delhi Police, Mishra had said, “The DCP sir is standing next to us. I am saying this on your behalf. We will maintain peace until Trump leaves India. After that, we will not even listen to you (cops) if the roads are not freed from protesters.”

BJP leader Kapil Mishra says “Hum Police ki bhi nahi sune ge” others say mullon ki pitai. Next day Goons with safforn flags turn up with guns & opened fire at protesters/police in Chand Bagh. This is what happens whn violence is normalised. This is both unacceptable & outrageous! pic.twitter.com/2wmJk63G5s — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, journalist Prashant Kumar reported that a Delhi police personnel had succumbed to his injuries sustained during the recent violent clashes. A news report by PTI said that DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma had been injured during clashes. He has now been hospitalised.

TERRIBLE news trickling in, A Delhi Police cop succumbs to injuries in the violence and clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors. HC Ratan Lal was injured in the stone pelting. When will it stop? @CPDelhi @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, faced with criticism, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finally broke his silence and tweeted, “Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.”

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

Violent clashes have coincided with the arrival of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump in Delhi.