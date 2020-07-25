LIVE UPDATES: ABVP President accused of harassing widow, urinating at doorstep; Rajasthan Governor says ‘politics of pressure won’t work’

A 62-year-old widow in Chennai has accused the national president of RSS-affiliated student body, the ABVP, of harassing her by urinating and throwing surgical masks at her doorstep. A report by Indian Express said that ABVP President Subbiah Shanmugam allegedly resorted to harassment after a disagreement over parking slot.

“The woman, who does not want to be identified, demanded payment for his use of a parking slot owned by her. In her complaint, filed at the Adambakkam Police Station on July 11, the woman has attached CCTV footage and photos that purportedly show the ABVP leader urinating at her doorstep,” the paper reported.

Elsewhere in Rajasthan, Governor Kalraj Mishra has said that the politics of pressure by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will not work with him. Denying any political pressure to not convene the assembly from the BJP, his parent party before becoming the governor, Mishra asked why Gehlot was in a hurry to prove his majority on the floor of the House. Seeking to Hindustan Times, Mishra said, “..When they staged a dharna in Raj Bhavan, shouted slogans, I had to be firm and told them “dabav ki rajniti nahin chalegi (politics of pressure won’t work).”

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in India has crossed 30,000 mark with the number of positive cases going past 12 lakh. With 12854 deaths, Maharashtra has continued to remain the worst-hit Indian state.

06:57 AM Constables Akshita, Aruna, Priyanka and Sangeeta have become the first group of women personnel to handle traffic in Gautam Buddh Nagar.