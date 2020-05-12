Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the nationwide lockdown 4 will be announced in a new form and its details will be communicated to people before 18 May. Modi spoke for over 30 minutes but made no references to migrant workers’ plight and hardship faced by people at large. This was his fourth address to the nation since 18 March, when he announced Janta Curfew for a day.

Modi then appeared on TV to make his second national address on 24 March when he announced a 21-day lockdown. His third address to the nation was made on 14 April when he announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown by another 19 days till May 3. However, the decision to extend the lockdown till 17 May was announced through a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

Modi held a video conference with state chief ministers on Monday to take stock of the lockdown situation. Addressing the chief ministers during the video conference, Modi had said, “We can now further focus our strategy in this battle against coronavirus, as should be the case. We have a twofold challenge – to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually while adhering to all the guidelines, and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives.”

Here are the highlights of his address: