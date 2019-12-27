JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR Awards 2019 in Platinum Category

JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has been conferred with the Grow Care India CSR Awards 2019 in Platinum Category. JSPL’s Managing Director VR Sharma received the award from Member of Parliament and singer Padma Shri Hans Raj Hans on 24 December 2019 at an event organised by the Grow Care India Foundation in Delhi. JSPL Foundation won the coveted award for its outstanding performance in management of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes across various states of India.

Congratulating the team, JSPL Foundation chairperson Shallu Jindal said, “JSPL Foundation through its various programmes makes effort to facilitate holistic and sustainable community development wherever it works. This award will definitely motivate us to reach out more needy and Underprivileged Community and contribute to improve their quality of life.” She thanked the jury members and Grow Care India Foundation for the award.

Among other guests present at the award ceremony were former Director of Factories, Telengana Shri PM Chandramohan, Chairman of Grow Care Foundation, Rakesh Dwivedi and Vice Chairperson of Chairman of Grow Care Foundation, Kalpana Singh.

JSPL Foundation is implementing various programmes in the areas of health, education, livelihood development, infrastructure building, skill development, women empowerment and related areas across 550 villages in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Such Social Development programmes are aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and have improved quality of life for more than 18 lakh people. Recently the JSPL was honoured with Women Achievers Award by Assocham for its Women Empowerment Initiatives. It also received FICCI CSR Award, NGO BOX CSR Impact Award and India CSR Project of the decade Award and Mahatma Award for Social Good for its CSR Initiatives.

Last month, Shallu Jindal was conferred with the Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership for 2019. She had won the prestigious award for ‘being an outstanding pioneer in the world of social welfare, promoting the public cause for overall societal benefits and propagating and promulgating awareness and appreciation of India’s rich cultural artistic heritage.’