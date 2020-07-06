ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: After relief on exams and results, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education once again comes to rescue of students with reduced syllabus @ cisce.org

ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: After relief on exams and results, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has once again come to rescue of students with the reduced syllabus on its official website cisce.org. The board in its statement said that due to the impact on the curriculum during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has decided to cut the syllabus of Class IX, X, XI and XII.

Its statement published on the board’s website read, “The global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID — 19) has impacted all aspects of life including educational life in schools. Schools across the country have been shut for the past three months due to the lockdown. While a number of CISCE affiliated schools have tried to adapt to this changed scenario and have tried to keep alive the teaching leaming process through online classes, there has been a significant shortening of the academic year and loss of the instructional hours.”

The statement added, “Syllabus reduction has been done, keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained,” the board added. The statement also said that in order to make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-2021 it has worked with its subject experts, to reduce the syllabi for all major subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels.”

The board had earlier told the Supreme Court that it will not hold the remaining exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that it was set to declare this year’s board results by 15 July, the same day the CBSE too has agreed to release its results.

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

In October 1956 at the meeting of the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, a proposal was adopted for the setting up of an Indian Council to administer the University of Cambridge, Local Examinations Syndicate’s Examination in India and, to advise the Syndicate on the best way to adapt its examination to the needs of the country. The inaugural meeting of the Council was held on 3rd November, 1958.

In December 1967, the Council was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting “public” examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is committed to serving the nation’s children, through high quality educational endeavours, empowering them to contribute towards a humane, just and pluralistic society, promoting introspective living, by creating exciting learning opportunities, with a commitment to excellence.