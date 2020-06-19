“I thank my three stars that I am retired and my son in not in the Army!”: Army veterans explode in anger after PM Modi gives clean chit to China on Ladakh aggression

Armed forces veterans in India have exploded in anger after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an extraordinary declaration giving a clean chit to China for their transgressions in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian army has already lost 20 soldiers including one colonel rank officer. Another 10 soldiers including two Majors were taken hostages by the Chinese army before being released on Thursday.

In his closing remarks after an all-party meeting on Friday, Modi stunned everyone by declaring that neither had anyone intruded into Indian territory nor did anyone take over any Indian post.

Modi said that India wanted peace and friendship, but its sovereignty was supreme. “Indian forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is in terms of deployment, action or counter-action, Modi told political leaders,” the prime minister said.

Modi’s shocking comments prompted many to conclude if India had surrendered Galwan Valley to China now. But the development evoked angry reactions from the veterans of the armed forces. Lt. General (Retd) Rameshwar Roy tweeted, “Today is very unfortunate Day !! I thank my three stars that I am retired n my son in not in the Army!”

General Roy’s subsequent tweet read, “I served my country Flag of India thru #IndianArmy over 4 decades. For what? Just 1 goal. To defend territorial integrity, borders & sovereignty of #India. I’m shattered 2 see India quietly accepting #China changing status of #LAC in #EasternLadakh. What a sad day 4 every soldier like me Frowning face.”

Lt General (Retd) Prakash Menon wrote on Twitter, “Modi has capitulated and said that kuch hua hi nahi ( nothing has happened in terms of territorial loss)! OMG. Is there a case for his trial for treason because he just reiterated China’s stand. What is the legal / constitutional position . Help!”

Colonel (Retd) Ajai Shukla, who was the first to write about the Chinese army capturing Indian territory, tweeted, “Did I see prime minister @narendramodi redrawing the Sino-Indian border on TV today? Modi said nobody entered Indian territory. Has he conceded to China the Galwan River valley and Fingers 4-8 in Pangong Tso — both on our side of the LAC — and where Chinese troops now sit.”

Meanwhile, hashtag #ModiSurrendersToChina has been trending at the top on the microblogging site Twitter.