Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be hospitalised. He said that his condition was stable but doctors had advised him to be hospitalised.



Shah tweeted, “After detecting early symptoms of corona, I got myself tested and the report has come positive. I am fine but getiing myself admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. My request to you all is that those who came in contact with me in the last few days should isolate themselves and get themselves tested>”

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

This comes on the day when a BJP minister in the Uttar Pradesh government lost her life to coronavirus. 62-year-old Kamal Rani Varun died at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday morning.

The Indian government, in which Shah is the second most powerful minister after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has faced criticism for its inept handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases is about to touch two million. Close to 40,000 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in India with no sign of improvement in sight.