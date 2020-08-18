Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after testing negative for COVID-19

Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences days after he reportedly tested negative for COVID-19. According to the AIIMS, Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last few days.

A statement from Dr. Aarti Viz of the Media and Protocol division of the AIIMS, said, “Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last three-four days. He has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital.”

Amit Shah had recently left Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital after reportedly testing negative for COVID-19. He was admitted there on 2 August after testing positive for coronavirus. He was discharged from Medanta Hospital on 14 August.

After his discharge from the Gurgao’s private hospital, Shah had said, “”Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

Just before he had tested positive for the virus, he had attended a cabinet meeting, where he was seen without wearing his mask next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah had also come under criticism for getting himself admitted to a five-star private hospital and ignoring the government-run hospitals in Delhi.