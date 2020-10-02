Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother makes stunning allegations, says family members held hostage by administration, phones confiscated and uncle kicked in chest by DM

The brother of the Hathras gang-rape victim has made stunning allegations against the district administration accusing it of holding his family members hostages and confiscating their phones. Media persons and politicians from opposition parties are banned from visiting the village.

The minor brother of the victim told reporters that he managed to sneak out of his house by giving police personnel a miss so that he could share his family’s ordeal with reporters. He said, “Police have cordoned off the area. They are on our roofs, in lanes and across the village…They have seized our phones too so that we can’t call.”

The boy said that his mother and sister-in-law asked him to call media persons, adding that he left the village secretly and walked through a large swathe of fields to speak to reporters.

The boy said that his uncle too wanted to accompany him but he was brutally thrashed by the District Magistrate. “He was kicked in his chest…DM sahab kicked him. He had become unconscious after being kicked.”

Elsewhere, a TMC delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien was roughed up by the UP government officials forcing him to fall to the ground. On Thursday, a cop had pushed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the ground.

#WATCH: TMC delegation being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at #Hathras border. The delegation, including Derek O’Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of Hathras incident. pic.twitter.com/94QcSMiB2k — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

The 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped on 14 September. She was later shifted to Delhi’s Safrdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on 22 September. The family alleged that the police had later forcibly taken her body to be cremated without their consent.