DSP rank police officer Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul, LeT militants in South Kashmir

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested a decorated senior police officer with Hizbul and Lashker-e-Taiba militants in South Kashmir. Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was arrested with two militants as they traveled in a car on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway on Saturday.

Singh, who is presently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport, was arrested from Wanpoh in the Kulgam district with Hizbul militant Altaf and Naveed Babu of the LeT, reported news agency PTI.

According to the police, Singh is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from the Shopian area, possibly out of the valley. Babu, according to NDTV, is accused of killing 11 non-local workers including truck drivers and labourers in south Kashmir in October and November last year.

Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal, who was heading the operation and nabbed Singh with two dreaded militants at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir, reportedly lost his cool at his fellow police officer.

Two AK rifles were also recovered from the car. Police also recovered two pistols and one AK-47 rifle from his residence later. Goyal said that the involvement of a senior police officer in terrorist activities was ‘unfortunate.’

Davinder Singh was conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry on 15 August last year.