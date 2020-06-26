CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: In a huge relief for hundreds of thousands of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education has fixed 15 July to declare the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results on its official website cbse.nic.in. This was announced after the CBSE told the Supreme Court that it will cancel all the remaining exams for Class 10 and Class 12 that were scheduled between 1 and 15 July.

A statement by the CBSE said, “Assessment of the performance of students in the cancelled examinations will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by the competent committee of the CBSE for declaration of result for both Class X and Class XII.”

The statement continued, “Results based upon the aforesaid assessment scheme will be declared by 15th July 2020, so that can apply and seek admissions in Higher Education Institutions in India and abroad, based thereon.”

Elsewhere, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told the Supreme Court that while Class 12 students can sit in optional exams later to improve their scores, this facility will not be available to Class 10 students.

The news has come as a huge relief for students, who’ve been endlessly waiting for their results due to a prolonged period of a nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The government of India on Thursday had informed the Supreme Court that all pending exams of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 had been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the CBSE may conduct examinations when conditions become conducive. Mehta also told the Supreme Court that a scheme had been set up where Class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of the last three exams. Students will have the option to opt for these exams to be conducted later.

