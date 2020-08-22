CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: Setback for more than 2 lakh students as Supreme Court refuses to stay CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020 @ cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: In a setback for more than two lakh students, the Supreme Court has refused to stay the CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment exams 2020. Students can get more details on the board’s official website cbseresults.nic.in. The top court, however, allowed the students to file a fresh plea challenging the 6 August ruling rejecting their plea seeking the cancellation of the compartment exams.

Around 1.50 lakh students from Class X and over 87000 students in Class XII will appear for the compartment exams. Compartment exams allow students to clear their exams if they failed in any subjects.

The Supreme Court Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar had dismissed the plea filed by students challenging the 6 August ruling.

According to The Hindustan Times, the CBSE has said that it will conduct a school-based test to promote failed students in Class 9th and 11th standards as a ‘one-time measure’ considering the request of parents and students and the extraordinary situation due to COVID-19.

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education