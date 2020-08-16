“BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India”: Condemnation grows for Facebook after dirty links with BJP on Islamophobia emerge

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the RSS and the BJP controlled the social media giant Facebook in India. In a hard-hitting tweet, Gandhi also said that even the Facebook-owned WhatsApp was controlled by the Hindutva forces in India.

He tweeted, “ BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook.“

BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook. pic.twitter.com/Y29uCQjSRP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2020

Gandhi’s allegations came after the US newspaper The Wall Street Journal sensationally revealed that Facebook India’s too executive on public publicly, Ankhi Das, was in hand in gloves with the BJP and had even blocked move to ban Islamophobic posts by the saffron party leaders in the past.

Facebook was also accused to have favorited the BJP during the 2019 elections.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would certainly wish to hear from @Facebook about these reports & what they propose to do about hate-speech in India.“

You can read the full story on The Wall Street Journal’s investigation here.

Meanwhile anger has been growing against Das, who many have accused of being a member the Narendra Modi fan club.

This is Ankhi Das a broker and a agent of PM Modi and the BJP with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg .

She has left no stone unturned to create hate and riots in India Will CJI Bobde go for a suo motu cognizance and treat this as a criminal case which needs to be investigated pic.twitter.com/sbkQMddSVT — Ravinder Kapur (@RavinderKapur2) August 16, 2020

Big story: Facebook hired Ankhi Das to lead its India public policy team—she's a fan of the Prime Minister, & has approvingly shared anti-Muslim posts on social media. She's also intervened to allow ruling party officials to spread hate speech on FB. https://t.co/1WMJsMy0xU — Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) August 14, 2020

Will Facebook fire Ankhi Das indefinitely on immediate basis? Facebook supports hatred in India. #AntiIndiaFacebook — Moni (@Taltos2020) August 16, 2020