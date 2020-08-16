“BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India”: Condemnation grows for Facebook after dirty links with BJP on Islamophobia emerge

JKR Staff
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the RSS and the BJP controlled the social media giant Facebook in India. In a hard-hitting tweet, Gandhi also said that even the Facebook-owned WhatsApp was controlled by the Hindutva forces in India.

He tweeted, “ BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook.“

Gandhi’s allegations came after the US newspaper The Wall Street Journal sensationally revealed that Facebook India’s too executive on public publicly, Ankhi Das, was in hand in gloves with the BJP and had even blocked move to ban Islamophobic posts by the saffron party leaders in the past.

Facebook was also accused to have favorited the BJP during the 2019 elections.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would certainly wish to hear from @Facebook about these reports & what they propose to do about hate-speech in India.“

You can read the full story on The Wall Street Journal’s investigation here.

Meanwhile anger has been growing against Das, who many have accused of being a member the Narendra Modi fan club.

