“Bad ending for BJP is good beginning for people”: Shiv Sena’s potshot after setback for BJP in Maharashtra polls

In a setback to the BJP IN Maharashtra, the saffron party has managed to win just one seat in the just-concluded polls for the six Legislative Council seats. The ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance won five seats, while an independent party emerged victorious on one seat.

Reacting to the splendid victory for the ruling alliance candidates, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that this was a ‘symbol of the unity among the alliance constituents.’ “The victory of the MVA candidates is a symbol of the unity among all the alliance constituents and the faith reposed in the state government by the people,” Pawar was quoted by news agency PTI.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a potshot at the BJP as she wrote, “Actually, this bad ending for @BJP4Maharashtra has ensured a good beginning for the people of the state!”

Six Legislative Council seats that had gone to biennial polls on 1 December included three graduates, two teachers and one local body seat. The NCP-Congress combine won four seats, while the Shiv Sena’s lone candidate lost in Amravati. The BJP candidate won the Dhule-Nandurbar local body seat.

The BJP had failed to form the government in the state after it fell out with its partner, the Shiv Sena, which joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form the government with Uddhav Thackeray as the state’s chief minister.