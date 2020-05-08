In a tragic incident, at least 15 migrant workers were killed after being run over by a speeding goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday.

Quoting police officials, news agency PTI reported that the workers were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna on their way to their native place in Madhya Pradesh. They were walking along the rail tracks and had decided to sleep on the tracks due to exhaustion when they were killed by the train.

They were killed at 5.15 am on Friday morning.

Millions of migrant workers were left stranded in March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown with four hours of notice. The government only decided to run special train six weeks after the nationwide lockdown pushed most of them to utter misery with visuals of helpless workers walking hundreds of kilometers to return to their native places.