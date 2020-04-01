Yuvraj Singh reacts to brutal campaign against him and Harbhajan Singh for support to Shahid Afridi foundation to fight coronavirus

Former India cricketer has said that he will always remain an India after an unprecedented social media campaign was launched against him and his former India teammate Harbhajan Singh for recording video messages in support of a charity run by former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. Angry Hindutva fanatics had trended hashtag  #ShameOnYuviBhajji on Twitter on Tuesday.

Yuvraj Singh

Reacting to the criticism, Yuvraj took to Twitter to issue a clarification saying that he remained ‘an Indian’ adding that he will ‘always bleed blue.’ Yuvraj said, “I really don’t understand how a msg to help the most vulnerable people gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve through that message was to help people in our own respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. I’m an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai Hind,”

In his video message to help Shahid Afridi’s foundation in its fight against coronavirus, Harbhajan had said, “The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can http://donatekarona.com for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph.”

Yuvraj too had posted his own video in support of Shahid Afridi.

Afridi had had thanked both Harbhajan and Yuvraj for their video messages. He had written on Twitter, “Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother @harbhajan_singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with @YOUWECAN #DonateKaroNa.”

The bilateral ties between and Pakistan have been strained due to tension between the two governments. The two countries have not played a single bilateral series since 2012.

