“You’re so shameless. You don’t know anything about Mumbai”: Journalist lashes out at Rajat Sharma for allegedly giving communal colour to Bandra’s lockdown violation

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Veteran journalist Nikhil Wagle has lashed out at India TV founder Rajat Sharma for giving communal colour to Tuesday’s impromptu protest by migrant workers in Mumbai’s Bandra. This was in response to Sharma’s emphasis on ‘jama masjid (grand mosque)’ in his tweet posted soon after the visuals of hundreds of workers protesting near Bandra station went viral.

Rajat Sharma

Reacting to the development, Sharma had tweeted in Hindi, “It’s a matter of concern that so many people assembled outside the jama masjid in Bandra. Who called them? If they had come to catch the train to return to their homes, then why did they not have their luggage with them?”

While Sharma faced brutal trolling for his attempt to allegedly communalise a human tragedy by dragging the mosque in his tweet, Mumbai-based journalist Wagle too lashed out at the India TV founder by calling him shameless.

Wagle wrote, “You are so shameless. First, you know nothing about Mumbai and yet you are trying to give it a communal colour. Bandra railway station is right in front of the mosque and these people had come there to buy tickets. A lowly TV channel like yours had spread the rumours about starting of train service. That’s it.”

The Mumbai Police have arrested one Vijay Dubey and a journalist working for ABP Majha for allegedly spreading rumours that prompted hundreds of migrant workers to assemble near Bandra station in violation of the nationwide lockdown. ABP Majha is a sister TV channel in Marathi language belonging to the ABP News Network.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here