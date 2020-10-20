“You are operated from BJP headquarters”: Congress leader Kamal Nath heaps ultimate insult on Arnab Goswami after Republic TV founder calls former MP CM during LIVE debate

Arnab Goswami’s decision to call former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath during his LIVE TV debate backfired as the veteran politician accused him of operating from BJP headquarters. Nath also accused the Republic TV founder of being scared of him as he repeatedly interrupted during the former’s replies.

Goswami was debating the controversy over Kamal Nath calling a woman BJP leader an ‘item’ when he decided to call Nath on his mobile phone. He told his 10 panelists, “I am going to call Mr. Kamal Nath. Let me see if he takes my call.”

Kamal Nath instantly answered his call as Goswami said, “Mr. Kamal Nath, you are LIVE on my programme. This is Arnab Goswami here. The people of the country are all listening to you right now.”

Nath said, “I am LIVE. I know I am LIVE…If you are operating from the BJP headquarters, say ‘I am operating from BJP headquarters.’ Don’t talk rubbish. Arnab, I’ve told you. You are operated from BJP headquarters.”

Goswami replied saying that he was operating from his studio and simply asking his questions. The Republic TV founder asked, “What do you mean by calling a woman an item? You are LIVE.”

Kamal Nath kept challenging Goswami to admit that his TV show wss being broadcast from the BJP headquarters. The Congress politician said that he hoped his response was being aired LIVE.

After being repeatedly interrupted by Goswami, Nath said, “Why are afraid to not let me finish my sentence?” Losing his patience, Kamal Nath soon hung up the phone on Goswami, who asked, “What happened?”

Rahul Gandhi had termed Kamal Nath’s comments for Imarti Devi ‘unfortunate. “Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don’t like the type of language that he used… I don’t appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

#WATCH Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used…I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM's "item" remark pic.twitter.com/VT149EjHu0 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Goswami and launched Republic TV with the help of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He’s often faced flak for pushing BJP’s agenda by not questioning the failure of the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many believe that Goswami has used his TV channels to only demand answers from the country’s opposition parties, particularly the Congress, by often using derogatory terms from Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

He’s currently facing the music from the Mumbai Police in the TRP scam after both the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court refused to give him protection from arrest.

Even Salman Khan was seen mocking Goswami on his Bigg Boss show, evoking angry response from the Republic TV founder.