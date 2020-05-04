“You are my happiness, you are my tears”: Tina Dabi’s husband writes heartfelt cryptic note after IAS topper drops Khan from surname and removes reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law

IAS topper Tina Dabi’s husband Athar Aamir Khan has taken to social media to write a cryptic note seemingly in praise of someone who’s emotionally very close to him. This came days after his IAS topper wife Tina Dabi removed Khan from her surname and dropped the reference to Kashmiri bahu (daughter-in-law) from her Instagram bio.

Athar’s Instagram note read, “Tu Dard Mera, Tu Marham Bhi (You are my pain, you are my medication), Tu Meet Mera, Tu Mehram Bhi (You are my friend and you are the person very close to me), Tu Ishq Mera, Tu Rashq Mera (You are my love and you are my pride), Tu Khushi Meri, Tu Ashq Mera (You are my happiness and you are my tears).

It’s not clear who Athar had intended to dedicate his note to, the civil servant from Kashmir was recently in the news after Tina dropped Khan from her surname. She had also removed the reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law, which she had flaunted soon after getting married to Athar.

Athar had recently paid tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi on their tragic deaths. Writing on Irrfan’s death, Athar had written, “It is such a terrible terrible news. No one was ever like #Irrfan and no one ever will be. Exceptional talent, the real actor, and an outstanding human being. His life touched and inspired millions. Can’t believe he is no more.

Rest in peace.”

Reacting to Rishi Kapoor’s death, Athar had written, “We can still see him smile wherever he is. A man forever full of life and so much of positivity. A man who entertained generations. A true legend. Today we lost another gem! Rest in Peace.”

As for Tina, she has been flooding her Instagram page with videos of her work during the COVID-19 pandemic and a throwback photo.

Tina had secured all India number one rank in the IAS exams in 2016. Athar had secured all India number two the same year. Both fell in love during the training before getting married in 2018.