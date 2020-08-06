TV actor Samir Sharma commits suicide, had written about mental illness and depression after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

TV actor Samir Sharma has reportedly committed suicide days after writing a profound note on mental illness and depression following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on 14 June. His body was found from his house in Malad.

Samir had acted in several TV series including Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki among others.

Last month, Samir had written a profound note on the issue of depression and mental ilnness. He had written, “Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Schizophrenia etc. Do you know or understand what that means or feels like? no you don’t, unless you’ve been through it yourself. And anybody who hasn’t, will never ever be able to understand what that feels like.”

He had added, “Do you understand the meaning of taking your own life? Don’t imagine it, actually try and do it and I swear to God you’ll piss in your pants. The man, who has taken his own life, it’s not the easy way out as most of you think it is.”

Incidentally, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian, also lived in Malad. She was believed to have jumped off the 14th floor of the building.

The Malad Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “TV actor & model Sameer Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his residence in Malad West last night. Accidental Death Report registered, body sent for autopsy. Looking at body’s condition, it’s suspected that he died by suicide two days back.”

His fans have begun paying tribute to the 44-year-old actor.