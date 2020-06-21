“To the fathers who have shaped my life”: Tina Ambani writes heartfelt note on Father’s Day with rare photos; weeks after sending emotional message to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Tina Ambani on Sunday joined the International Father’s Day celebrations by paying heartfelt tributes to three fathers, who shaped her life in one way or the other. Her emotional message came weeks after industrialist Anil Ambani’s wife wished her nephew Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Tina wrote, “To the fathers who have shaped my life, and that of my sons. Thank you for all the care and nurture, insight and inspiration, patience and perseverance. Your love lights the way.”

In one throwback black-and-white photo, Tina was sitting on the floor with her Dad Nandkumar Chunilal Munim while posing for the camera. Another photo had Anil Ambani and his legendary industrialist father Dhirubhai Ambani posing for the camera. In the last photo, Anil Ambani was seen with his two sons Anmol and Anshul Ambani.

This year, Father’s Day coincided with the solar eclipse being witnessed by Indians. Reacting to Tina’s post, her sister Bhavana Motiwala wrote, “I know papa you would hv loved watching solar eclipse today.”

Tina herself shared a stunning video of the Sunday’s solar eclipse, which was shot from her son Anmol’s camera. She wrote, “Solar Eclipse .. Shot by my son Anmol this morning.”

Her video elicited an instant response from Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor, who wrote, “Wow.”

Not too long ago, Tina Ambani wrote an adorable note for her nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 11 March. Tina’s post had read, “To a beautiful couple who are always in sync, perfectly matched, and brimming with love. Happy anniversary Akash and Shloka, stay blessed always 💝”

Shloka Mehta, who has disappeared from the public eye during the nationwide lockdown, is all set to celebrate her second birthday as the Ambani daughter-in-law next month.