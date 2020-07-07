A visibly emotional Tina Ambani on Tuesday took to social media to pay rich tribute to the health workers tirelessly working at the Reliance Hospital in Navi Mumbai on its second anniversary. Little did she realise that her emotional message for her health staff will receive a congratulatory note from Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother. This came just weeks after Tina wrote a heartfelt note for her nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta on their first wedding anniversary.

On Tuesday, Tina shared a short video of herself fondly remembering the meteoric rise of Reliance Hospital in the last two years. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy anniversary to my entire team at Reliance Hospital, Navi Mumbai. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to the community. Thank you for your unstinted zeal in battling COVID-19 at great personal risk. Thank you for all the sacrifices, great and small, every single day. Proud of you all. Our journey has just begun!”

She said in the video, “How times fly! It seems like only yesterday that we opened the doors to the Reliance Hospital. And in a blink of an eye, it is our second anniversary.”

No sooner did she share the video, Neetu Kapoor left her pleasantly surprised her as she wrote, “Congratulations.” Tina Ambani and her husband Anil Ambani had reportedly travelled to the US to meet Rishi Kapoor during his cancer treatment. Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April after battling leukaemia for two years. His death came just a day after noted actor Irrfan Khan passed away, also after battling cancer for two years.

Not too long ago, Tina Ambani wrote an adorable note for her nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 11 March. Tina’s post had read, “To a beautiful couple who are always in sync, perfectly matched, and brimming with love. Happy anniversary Akash and Shloka, stay blessed always 💝”