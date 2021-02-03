“The world is watching”: After Rihanna, now Greta Thunberg, actor Amanda Cerny extend support to farmers’ protests

Hours after pop star Rihanna took to social media to extend her extraordinary support, award winning environmental activist Greta Thunberg and actress Amanda Cerny too have thrown their weight behind the farmers’ agitation in India.



Just like Rihanna, Greta too shared a news report on the internet ban by the BJP government to quell farmers’ protest and wrote, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

Greta earned plenty of plaudits for her bold stand in favour of the Indian farmers given that Indian celebrities have been quiet on the issue. Congress supporter Salman Nizami wrote, “Thank you brave girl!” Journalist Dilip Mandal wrote, “Thanks @GretaThunberg. Your support is important. #FarmersProtest.”

Elsewhere, actor Amanda Cerny took to Instagram to extend her support to farmers. Sharing a;powerful image from the farmers’ agitation site, Amanda wrote, “The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers. ❤️ #FarmersProtest #internetshutdown.”

Earlier, Rihanna had asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

This came amidst tens of thousands of farmers protesting at various Delhi borders for over two months against the three Farm Laws that they say have been enacted to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s industrialist cronies.