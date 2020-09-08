The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug racket case. Earlier the agency had arrested her brother Showik.

Reacting to Rhea’s arrest, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested.”

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Manashinde called her arrest a ‘travesty of justice.’ He was quoted as saying, “Travesty of Justice. 3 Central Agencies hounding single Woman , just because she was in love with a Drug Addict who was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists and then committed suicide.”

Rhea was in a live-in relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she moved out of her flat in Mumbai days before the 34-year-old actor from Bihar ended his life.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had filed a police complaint with the Bihar Police alleging foul play by Rhea, who he had accused of transferring Rs 15 crore from his son’s account. However, authorities have yet to prove that allegation.

After Sushant’s father filed an FIR with the Bihar Police, the state government headed by Nitish Kumar gave its approval for a CBI inquiry. Many believed that this was to take advantage of the prevailing public mood ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for October.

The Narcotic Control Bureau had earlier arrested Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with the drug racket.