Sudarshan TV owner Suresh Chavhanke rattled by Swara Bhasker’s ‘genda’ and ‘rape accused’ jibes as Delhi High Court blocks pro-Hindutva TV’s Islamophobic broadcast

Sudarshan TV owner Suresh Chavhanke was left rattled by Swara Bhasker’s ‘Genda’ jibe after the Delhi High Court on Friday blocked the pro-Hindutva TV’s Islamophobic broadcast linking the rise in the success of Muslims in the prestigious UPSC exams to a conspiracy to wage jihad..



Known for his bigotry, Chavhanke had earned widespread condemnation after he decided to broadcast a show alleging a conspiracy behind the growing successes of Muslims in the civil services exams. While many police complaints were filed across the country against Chavhanke, a group of petitioners had moved the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the broadcast, scheduled for 8 PM on 28 August.

The single-judge Bench of Justice Navin Chawla ordered a stay on the broadcast and issued a notice to the Centre’s Narendra Modi government. The High Court, according to Bar and Bench said, “Having considered the submissions made, till the next date of hearing, the respondent nos.3 and 4 (Sudharshan TV and its Editor-in-Chief) are restrained from telecasting the programme titled ‘Bindas Bol’ scheduled to be telecast at 8.00 p.m. today. In the meantime, the respondent no. 1 (Centre) shall decide on the notice issued and place its decision before this court.”

While petitioners were represented by lawyers Shadan Farasat, Bharat Gupta and Shourya Dasgupta, the Centre was being represented by Standing Counsel Anurag Ahluwalia with lawyer Abhigyan Siddhant. Advocates Naresh Kaushik and Vardhman Kaushik were representing the UPSC.

The Information and Broadcasting ministry headed by Prakash Javdekar told the court it had received several complaints regarding the Sudarshan TV’s controversial programme and it had issued notice to Sudarshan TV seeking a clarification on its shceduled broadcast. The notice by the Information and Broadcasting ministry to Sudarshan TV read, “You are, therefore, requested to clarify on the above in context of the Programme Code enshrined under Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 by return mail.”

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on 7 September.

Meanwhile, Chavhanke was rattled by Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker’s ‘Genda (rhinoceros)’ jibe. Swara in her tweet had said, “Genda is not just a hate machine- he is a rape accused!”

गैंडा is not just a hate machine- he is a rape accused! https://t.co/l7FZhcDcIy — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 27, 2020

Chavhanke reacted with a threat to initiate legal action against Swara for calling him a rape accused.

A former woman employee of Sudarshan TV had accused Chavhanke of raping and molesting her besides indulging in criminal intimidation in 2016. He was later also arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for fanning communal tension in the state.